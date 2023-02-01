US envoy opens univ fair

Haas lauded the success of Bangladeshi students on US campuses, "We're thrilled by the increasing number of Bangladeshis who have chosen to study in the United States to improve their prospects and find their passion. These students make valuable contributions to Bangladesh and the United States."





The fair provided prospective undergraduate and graduate students, teachers, parents, and school counselors with the opportunity to meet with a delegation of 12 US university admissions officials. Representatives of Colorado State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Iowa State University, Quinnipiac University, Stony Brook University, Trine University, University of Arizona, University of Delaware, University of New Haven, University of South Dakota, The University of Texas at Arlington and Western Kentucky University took part in the fair.

US Ambassador Peter Haas inaugurated the largest US university fair in Dhaka. The US Embassy and EducationUSA platform, hosted the fair in partnership with EdProgrammes.More than 4,500 visitors from across the country participated in the event at a city hotel.He said that Bangladesh ranked 13th among the top students sending countries to study in the United States.The US Embassy hosted it's first-ever US university fair in Chattogram city on Sunday.More than a thousand prospective students received information about studying in the United States.Visitors participated in information sessions on the US higher education application process led by U.S. Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors.During 2021-2022 academic year, the United States remained the top destination for international students.Over the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has more than tripled, from 3,314 in 2011-2012 academic year to 10,597 in 2021-2022.EducationUSA is a US Department of State sponsored global network of over 425 international student advising centres in 178 countries.The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States.