3 of a family jailed for life in Cox's Bazar

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man along with his wife and son to life-term imprisonment for murdering a man in Teknaf upazila of the district in 2019.



The court also fined each of them Tk 50000. If they are failed to pay the amount they will serve one year more in jail, said Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam.



District and Sessions Judge Nishat Sultana handed down the verdict to Md Monzur, his wife Amina Khatun and son Md Forkan. They are the residents in the Uttor Shilkhali area in Teknaf Upazila.

According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked one Abdul Karim to death for previous enmity in the Shilkhali area on August 27 in 2019. BSS



