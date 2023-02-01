

Bashundhara MD Anvir’s 42nd birthday celebrated



Born in 1981 Anvir is now looking after his father's business of Bashundhara Group, country's largest business house.



On his birthday more than 1,00,000 children of about 300 orphanages and madrasas in different districts got special food, according to a source of Bashundhara Group.



A young billionaire Anvir is known for his philanthropy activities. Besides his success as a business entrepreneur is active as a sports organizer.



