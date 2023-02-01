BD reports 14 new dengue cases



Fourteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.



Of the new patients, five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and nine outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Fifty patients, including 26 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 566 dengue cases, 510 recoveries, and six deaths this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

It also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB



