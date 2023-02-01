Myanmar junta hints may extend state of emergency

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday said the country had "not returned to normalcy" almost two years after its coup, casting doubt over plans for elections and ending a state of emergency.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military toppled democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, alleging massive fraud during elections her party won in 2020.

A junta-imposed state of emergency is due to expire at the end of January, after which the constitution states that authorities must set in motion plans to hold fresh elections.

The military was widely expected to announce Wednesday that it would prepare for the polls.



But a junta-stacked National Defence and Security Council met Tuesday to discuss the state of the nation and concluded it "has not returned to normalcy yet", the military's information team said in a statement.

Junta opponents, including anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) and a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, had tried to seize "state power by means of unrest and violence" the statement added.

Those "who want utter devastation of the state are continuing their activities", it said.



The "necessary announcement will be released" on Wednesday, it added, without giving details. AFP



