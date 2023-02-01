Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kyiv expands the list of weaponry it needs to be better able to drive Russian forces from occupied territories.
Fighting continued at key points along the long front as Russian forces sought to expand their hold on territory in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
The Kremlin-appointed Donetsk leader, Denis Pushilin, claimed Russian forces were advancing near Vugledar, a strategically valuable town southwest of Donetsk city.
"Now we can say that units have established positions in the eastern part of Vugledar, and work is also being carried out in the vicinity," Pushilin said, according to Russian news agencies.
But Kyiv rejected the claim, while conceding that the fighting there was tough.
"There are constant attempts to break through our defence," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Sunday.
 
"The enemy... maintains a high intensity of attack."
Last week, Western countries including the United States and Germany approved the delivery of heavy battle tanks to Ukraine.
The move is a departure from a previous position that tanks were considered a step too far in their support for Ukraine and could risk a widening backlash from Russia.
But Biden on Monday appeared to draw the line on supplying American fighter jets to Ukraine.
 
"No," he said when asked by reporters at the White House if he was in favor of sending F-16s or others.
But European leaders said they were open to the idea, even if Ukraine has not yet formally requested advanced fighter aircraft from its allies for the war.
Analysts believe both Ukraine and Russia are gearing up for significant offensive movements in the coming months and Western aircraft could increase Kyiv's strength, with its own air force significantly depleted by 11 months of war.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he would not rule out giving fighter aircraft to Ukraine but warned against the risk of escalation in the conflict.
Macron had talks with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has already floated the idea of sending Dutch F-16s to Ukraine.

"Nothing is excluded in principle," Macron said.

Any arms delivery "must not weaken the capacity of the French armed forces," he said, adding that France would have to be confident that the weapons would not be used to strike inside Russia, which could escalate the war.
"There is no taboo but it would be a big step," said Rutte.

Over in South America, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Brazil "has no interest in sending ammunition to Ukraine" during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- the first Western leader to meet the leftist premier since he took office.
"Brazil is a country of peace... My suggestion is that we create a group of countries to sit at the table with Ukraine and Russia to try to reach peace," Lula said.
He added that he had discussed this idea with Macron and would bring it up with Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in future planned visits.
Lula caused a stir last year when he claimed that Zelensky was "as responsible as" Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict.

Now, he said he believes Russia "made the classic mistake of invading another country's territory" -- but maintained his position of non-engagement.
"If one doesn't engage, then the two (sides) won't fight," Lula said.
 
With Ukraine's supplies of artillery munitions heavily depleted, France and Australia announced Monday a deal to jointly produce 155 mm shells for Kyiv's forces.
"Several thousand 155 mm shells will be manufactured jointly," French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
"There are some unique capabilities that exist in Australia and some synergies that can be achieved by Australia and France working together," said his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar junta hints may extend state of emergency
UN calls on Taliban to let women help give aid to desperate Afghans
Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Putin backs military training centres with Belarus
Idea of our work culture is India first, citizen first: Modi
11-hour ambulance delay as UK healthcare hits crisis
Indian leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary
China's Sichuan to scrap three-child limit as birth rates drop


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft