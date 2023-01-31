Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall

Embattled Dutch medical tech maker Philips said on Monday it will slash 6,000 more jobs worldwide in a bid to restore profitability



after a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators.



The Amsterdam-based firm revealed the "difficult but necessary" job cuts as it announced losses of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in



2022, largely on the back of the safety issue.



The fresh layoffs come just months after Philips announced the loss of another 4,000 posts, against a total workforce of just under



80,000 employees around the globe.



Philips is now facing investigations and lawsuits in the United States after it was forced to recall appliances to treat people with



sleep problems that put people at risk of inhaling toxic foam. Chief Executive Roy Jakobs, who took over in October, said Philips had



no choice but to make the "difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce by around 6,000 roles globally by 2025."



AFP

