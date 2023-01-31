

9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris



scheduled for February 6-8 in the French capital.



The business firms are: NZ Denim, Pioneer Denim, Asia Link Design, Gerard Fres, Matrix Apparels Ltd, Merchant Bay, Mohammadi



Group, Sara Fashion Wear and Tex Weave/ TAD Group.



Texworld offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics



to the most creative and qualitative.



With nearly 750 companies from some twenty countries, these three days will be an opportunity for visitors to renew their



acquaintance.



There will be five countries' pavilions of Ethiopia, Ghana, South Korea, Pakistan and Turkey. China will have a big participation with



428 exhibitors.



Fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea,



India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.



The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held from 03- 05 July, 2023.



Nine Bangladeshi fabric and garments companies are set to take part in a three-day trade show, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris,scheduled for February 6-8 in the French capital.The business firms are: NZ Denim, Pioneer Denim, Asia Link Design, Gerard Fres, Matrix Apparels Ltd, Merchant Bay, MohammadiGroup, Sara Fashion Wear and Tex Weave/ TAD Group.Texworld offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basicsto the most creative and qualitative.With nearly 750 companies from some twenty countries, these three days will be an opportunity for visitors to renew theiracquaintance.There will be five countries' pavilions of Ethiopia, Ghana, South Korea, Pakistan and Turkey. China will have a big participation with428 exhibitors.Fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea,India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held from 03- 05 July, 2023.