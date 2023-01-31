Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the consecutive day as the dominant



small investors maintained their selling spree specially on IT and insurance company shares.



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 10.92 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at



6,277 points.



DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 1.50 points or 0.10 per cent to 1,370. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 6.25 points or



0.28 per cent to close at 2,225.



The DSE turnover edged up to Tk 490 crore, from Tk 489 crore on Sunday.



The top 10 companies by turnover are Genex Infosys, Bashundhara Paper, Amara Network, Eastern Housing, Intraco Refueling, BSC,



Shinepukur Ceramics, Gemini Sea Fu, Olympic Industries and JMI Hospital.



Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Eastern Lubricants, Orion Infusion, Genex Infosys, Intraco Refueling, Eastland Insurance,



Monospool Paper, Bengal Windsor, Agni Systems, Meghna Life Insurance and Munnu Agro.



The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Amra Technology, JMI Hospital, Pioneer Insurance, BD Thai Food, Asia Insurance, ADN



Telecom, Bashundhara Paper, Unique Hotel, Pragati Insurance and Navana Pharma.



At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 37 points. Tk 12.88 crore has been traded in the market. 25 of the 152



institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 62 decreased and the price of 65



remained unchanged.

