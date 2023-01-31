Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the consecutive day as the dominant

small investors maintained their selling spree specially on IT and insurance company shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 10.92 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at

6,277 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 1.50 points or 0.10 per cent to 1,370. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 6.25 points or

0.28 per cent to close at 2,225.

The DSE turnover edged up to Tk 490 crore, from Tk 489 crore on Sunday.

The top 10 companies by turnover are Genex Infosys, Bashundhara Paper, Amara Network, Eastern Housing, Intraco Refueling, BSC,

Shinepukur Ceramics, Gemini Sea Fu, Olympic Industries and JMI Hospital.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Eastern Lubricants, Orion Infusion, Genex Infosys, Intraco Refueling, Eastland Insurance,

Monospool Paper, Bengal Windsor, Agni Systems, Meghna Life Insurance and Munnu Agro.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Amra Technology, JMI Hospital, Pioneer Insurance, BD Thai Food, Asia Insurance, ADN

Telecom, Bashundhara Paper, Unique Hotel, Pragati Insurance and Navana Pharma.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 37 points. Tk 12.88 crore has been traded in the market. 25 of the 152

institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 62 decreased and the price of 65

remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall
Govt to introduce National Tea Award
9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris
ILFSL holds its 261st board meeting
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling
Two more RMG factories get green certification
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation
NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft