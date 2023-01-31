Two more RMG factories get green certification

Two more garment factories in Bangladesh have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification



from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for their green initiatives in apparel manufacturing.



JL Fashions Ltd at Baniarchala under Vhabanipur in Gazipur and JKL Admin and Daycare Bldg at Mawna of Sreepur in the same



district received the platinum-rated certification from the USGBC, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association



(BGMEA) said on Monday.



With this, the total number of LEED-certified garment factories in the country reaches 186. Of them, 62 are platinum-rated, 110



gold-rated, 10 silver-rated green and 4 certified factories, the BGMEA said.



In May 2012, Bangladesh's Vintage Denim Studio was recognised as the first LEED platinum-certified factory in the world. The top



seven green factories in the world are in Bangladesh.



LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a



framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. BSS



