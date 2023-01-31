

SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation



South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited signed an agreement to participate in Export Facilitation Pre-financingFund (EFPF) of Tk. 10,000.00 crore formed by Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently, says a press release.SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman handed over the contract to Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor at JahangirAlam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Monday January 30, 2023. Meanwhile, Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor,NurunNahar, Executive Director and Maksuda Begum, Director (BRPD) were present in the signing ceremony.