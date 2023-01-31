Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought proposals related to income tax, value added tax (VAT) and import duty to be

incorporated in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Like every year, proposals were requested in writing from top business chambers and trade associations including FBCCI, MCCI and

such bodies.

The budget proposals were asked in writing form the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) by

February 7. NBR has also asked to send a soft copy by e-mail to the revenue board ([email protected]).
Apart from this, NBR has sought inputs from all levels of taxpayers, professional organizations, research bodies and intellectual

circles.

In addition to collection of government revenue, the National Board of Revenue formulates fiscal policies to be embodied in the

budget. For this reason, opinions and suggestions of trade bodies and other stakeholders are taken by way of discussion.
On January 26, the first secretary (tax) of the Board of Revenue Sheikh Md.Moniruzzaman in a press statement  said the NBR

prepares the revenue policy for the budget and help determine the government revenue targets.

For this purpose, for formulating a participatory, people-oriented and balanced budget, NBR has invited budget proposals from

various industrial and merchant associations, trade bodies, professional organizations, research and intellectual circles.

Individuals and organizations who are not members of FBCCI have been asked to send budget proposals by direct e-mail.

It further states through such opinion will help prepare a participatory, people-oriented, industry, business and tax-payer friendly

budget.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall
Govt to introduce National Tea Award
9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris
ILFSL holds its 261st board meeting
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling
Two more RMG factories get green certification
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation
NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft