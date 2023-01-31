NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7







The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought proposals related to income tax, value added tax (VAT) and import duty to beincorporated in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.Like every year, proposals were requested in writing from top business chambers and trade associations including FBCCI, MCCI andsuch bodies.The budget proposals were asked in writing form the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) byFebruary 7. NBR has also asked to send a soft copy by e-mail to the revenue board ( [email protected] ).Apart from this, NBR has sought inputs from all levels of taxpayers, professional organizations, research bodies and intellectualcircles.In addition to collection of government revenue, the National Board of Revenue formulates fiscal policies to be embodied in thebudget. For this reason, opinions and suggestions of trade bodies and other stakeholders are taken by way of discussion.On January 26, the first secretary (tax) of the Board of Revenue Sheikh Md.Moniruzzaman in a press statement said the NBRprepares the revenue policy for the budget and help determine the government revenue targets.For this purpose, for formulating a participatory, people-oriented and balanced budget, NBR has invited budget proposals fromvarious industrial and merchant associations, trade bodies, professional organizations, research and intellectual circles.Individuals and organizations who are not members of FBCCI have been asked to send budget proposals by direct e-mail.It further states through such opinion will help prepare a participatory, people-oriented, industry, business and tax-payer friendlybudget.