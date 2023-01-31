

GIB launches special Mudarabah savings account



communities of the country under banking scope.



The product was launched recently in a programme held at a Dhaka city convention hall where Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director,



Financial Inclusion Department was present as the chief guest.



Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank presided over the program. Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam



Sarwar and KaziMashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, Head of Investment S. M.Mizanur Rahman,



Divisional Heads, branch managers and Ehsan account holders of different branches were also present.



Global Islami Bank (GIB) launched special Mudarabah Savings Account namely 'Ehsan' in order to bringing marginalizedcommunities of the country under banking scope.The product was launched recently in a programme held at a Dhaka city convention hall where Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director,Financial Inclusion Department was present as the chief guest.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank presided over the program. Additional Managing Directors Md. GolamSarwar and KaziMashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, Head of Investment S. M.Mizanur Rahman,Divisional Heads, branch managers and Ehsan account holders of different branches were also present.