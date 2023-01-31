Dhaka Regency appoints Hassan as Director Sales



MD Mahmud Hassan has been promoted to director of sales and marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.Hassan has also been appointed to serve as the new director of leading Corporate & Catering Sales Team, MarCom & Hotel LoyaltyMembership Program (Dhaka Regency Premier Club), says a press release.He has over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, loyalty programme and event management at progressive organisations.Early In his career, Mr Hassan had worked at SpiceJet Airlines, Asiatic Events Marketing Ltd and Market Access Providers Limited.After completing his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in Tourism and Hospitality Management, he joined Dhaka RegencyHotel & Resort as Sales Executive.