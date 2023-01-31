Video
Dhaka Regency appoints Hassan as Director Sales

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

Dhaka Regency appoints Hassan as Director Sales

Dhaka Regency appoints Hassan as Director Sales

MD Mahmud Hassan has been promoted to director of sales and marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.

Hassan has also been appointed to serve as the new director of leading Corporate & Catering Sales Team, MarCom & Hotel Loyalty

Membership Program (Dhaka Regency Premier Club), says a press release.

He has over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, loyalty programme and event management at progressive organisations.
Early In his career, Mr Hassan had worked at SpiceJet Airlines, Asiatic Events Marketing Ltd and Market Access Providers Limited.

After completing his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in Tourism and Hospitality Management, he joined Dhaka Regency

Hotel & Resort as Sales Executive.


