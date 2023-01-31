Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed as traders await rate decisions

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
HONG KONG

Asian stocks were mixed Monday as traders struggled to maintain momentum from last week's rally, though Shanghai advanced as

mainland Chinese markets reopened after a week-long Lunar New Year break.

Even a strong performance on Wall Street was not enough to lift sentiment across the region as data showed the Federal Reserve's

preferred gauge of inflation rose in December at its slowest pace in more than a year.
The reading saw dealers ramp up bets on the central bank lifting interest rates this week by just 25 basis points, down from the

half-point hike last month, which followed four straight 75-point increases.
The European Central Bank and Bank of England are also due to announce decisions this week.
The meetings come as a string of recent data suggests that last year's monetary tightening campaign by policymakers was

beginning to kick in as price rises begin to slow from their mutli-decade highs.
But there remains a lot of trepidation on trading floors that economies could still slip into recession, while a mixed earnings season

so far has also caused concern about company profits.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while she was pleased to see inflation coming down, she remained wary about the

economic outlook.
"I'm reasonably satisfied by the data that I've seen so far, but I don't want to minimise the risk of recession" owing to the Fed's rate

hikes "slowing down the economy", she told Bloomberg News.
That worry was offsetting optimism in Asia about a strong recovery in China this year as it emerges from its painful period of zero-

Covid.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall
Govt to introduce National Tea Award
9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris
ILFSL holds its 261st board meeting
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling
Two more RMG factories get green certification
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation
NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft