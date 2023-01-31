Asian markets mixed as traders await rate decisions

Asian stocks were mixed Monday as traders struggled to maintain momentum from last week's rally, though Shanghai advanced as



mainland Chinese markets reopened after a week-long Lunar New Year break.



Even a strong performance on Wall Street was not enough to lift sentiment across the region as data showed the Federal Reserve's



preferred gauge of inflation rose in December at its slowest pace in more than a year.

The reading saw dealers ramp up bets on the central bank lifting interest rates this week by just 25 basis points, down from the



half-point hike last month, which followed four straight 75-point increases.

The European Central Bank and Bank of England are also due to announce decisions this week.

The meetings come as a string of recent data suggests that last year's monetary tightening campaign by policymakers was



beginning to kick in as price rises begin to slow from their mutli-decade highs.

But there remains a lot of trepidation on trading floors that economies could still slip into recession, while a mixed earnings season



so far has also caused concern about company profits.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while she was pleased to see inflation coming down, she remained wary about the



economic outlook.

"I'm reasonably satisfied by the data that I've seen so far, but I don't want to minimise the risk of recession" owing to the Fed's rate



hikes "slowing down the economy", she told Bloomberg News.

That worry was offsetting optimism in Asia about a strong recovery in China this year as it emerges from its painful period of zero-



Covid. AFP



