Fresh Ceramics opens dealer showroom at Ishwardi

Fresh Ceramics is working relentlessly to ensure the aesthetic design and best quality tiles. With that aim, an exclusive dealershowroom, "M/S Nahar Traders" was inaugurated at College Road, Ishwardi on Sunday, says a press release.Mayor of Ishwardi Municipality IshaqAli Malithainaugurated theexclusive dealer showroom, as Fresh CeramicsCOO A.K.M. ZiaulIslam, DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, Manager (Sales) Md. ObydulHoque, Deputy Manager (Sales) Monishankar Biswas,Sr. Executive (Sales) Md. Al-Amin were present.The proprietor of 'M/S Nahar Traders'ToufiqeHasanTomaland the influential people from the locality were also present. Theshowroom will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highestcapacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.