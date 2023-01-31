|
Fresh Ceramics opens dealer showroom at Ishwardi
|
Fresh Ceramics is working relentlessly to ensure the aesthetic design and best quality tiles. With that aim, an exclusive dealer
showroom, "M/S Nahar Traders" was inaugurated at College Road, Ishwardi on Sunday, says a press release.
Mayor of Ishwardi Municipality IshaqAli Malithainaugurated theexclusive dealer showroom, as Fresh CeramicsCOO A.K.M. Ziaul
Islam, DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, Manager (Sales) Md. ObydulHoque, Deputy Manager (Sales) Monishankar Biswas,
Sr. Executive (Sales) Md. Al-Amin were present.
The proprietor of 'M/S Nahar Traders'ToufiqeHasanTomaland the influential people from the locality were also present. The
showroom will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.
Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest
capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.