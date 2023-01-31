

EXIM Bank holds Annual Risk Management Confce



banking sector.



Recently, the conference has held at Multi-Purpose Hall of Exim Bank Tower.



The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the Chief Guest while Head of Risk



Management Division and Executive Vice President of the Bank Md Anisul Alam presided over the programme, says a press release.

Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin



Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Head of various departments of head office and all branch managers were also present in the



conference.



Exim Bank has arranged Annual Risk Management Conference-2023 with the aim of increasing awareness on risk mitigation in thebanking sector.Recently, the conference has held at Multi-Purpose Hall of Exim Bank Tower.The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the Chief Guest while Head of RiskManagement Division and Executive Vice President of the Bank Md Anisul Alam presided over the programme, says a press release.Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim UddinBhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Head of various departments of head office and all branch managers were also present in theconference.