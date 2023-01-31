ONE Bank hands over ambulance to AUST



ONE Bank Ltd handed over ambulance and medical equipment to the AUST under its CSR programme for the medical centre of theAUST's campus recently, says a press release.In this programme, A. S. M. Shahidullah Khan, Chairman, ONE Bank Limited, Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Chairman, Board of Trustees,Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, Prof. Dr. Abu Tweb Abu Ahmed, Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees, AUST, ManagingDirector of ONE Bank Limited, Md. Monzur Mofiz, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-Chancellor, AUST, Prof. Dr. MohammedMahbubur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor, AUST, Treasurer of AUST, Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman have delivered their valuablespeeches.A. S. M. Shahidullah Khan, Chairman, ONE Bank Limited handed over the key to the ambulance and medical equipment to Prof. Dr.Abu Tweb Abu Ahmed, Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees, AUST.Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee Former Chief of Naval Staff AdmiralAurangzeb Chowdhury along with high officials of both the organizations were present at the programme.