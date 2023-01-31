

EU Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim's Surma Plant



LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) at Chhatak in Sunamganj recently.



Mohammmad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer, Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director and Harpal



Singh, Head of Industrial Operations received him at the plant, says a press release.



The Ambassador visited different sites including Aggregates, Geocycle, Long Belt Conveyor, Manufacturing Process and Facilities of



the only integrated cement plant in Bangladesh which is an iconic symbol of friendship between Bangladesh and India connected by



an overhead conveyor belt. A special Town hall was arranged where he also delivered a speech.



Charles Whiteley said: "Bangladesh has built a solid partnership with EU in the recent past and there are areas and opportunities to



invest here. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is one of the key investments which has also made the highest foreign direct investment in



construction sector. I am glad to see the health and safety standard, operational excellence, sustainable community development



and innovation initiatives taken by the company."



He wished success to LHBL on its journey. Later he took part in a tree plantation programme of the company.

