Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mexico keen to expand trade with Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Mexico keen to expand trade with Bangladesh

Mexico keen to expand trade with Bangladesh

Mexico wants to expand trade relations with Bangladesh as both the countries see great potentials in the automobile,

pharmaceuticals, chemical and FinTech sectors.

Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of the Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi, India expressed such interest during a meeting with

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)

at its office in the capital on Monday.

During the meeting, the Mexican Ambassador said, "Economic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico are still small. By exploring

and diversifying trade, both sides would be benefited. I think the automobile, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and FinTech sectors have

huge potentials."

Federico Salas Lotfe also said Mexico is one of the major suppliers of the global automobile market. "We are interested in

exchanging Mexico's experience and transferring technology to build the capacity of Bangladesh in automobile manufacturing. I

think it would be a good initiative. Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can also establish businesses in Mexico," he added.

Babu informed the Mexican delegation about the Bangladesh Business Summit which is going to be organized in March this year on

the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the apex trade body FBCCI. He mentioned that the FBCCI is Expecting active

participation from the Mexican side, said a press release.

He said several plenary sessions will be held during the upcoming three-day Business Summit in March where trade and investment

potentialities in Bangladesh will be discussed.

CEOs from international companies, business leaders, analysts, and top officials of different countries and organizations are going

to attend the mega event.

 He sought active participation of the Mexican officials and business community in the event.

Babu also said that FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to Mexican businessmen in expanding trade and investment in

Bangladesh.

FBCCI Director Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, SM Shafiuzzaman, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan Ranu, secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul

Hoque, and other members of the delegation were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a special delegation of the high officials of the Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group or MUFG Bank, a popular Japanese bank

and one of the largest banks in the world, met with the FBCCI leaders at the FBCCI office this afternoon.

The delegation of MUFG Bank was led by the bank's managing director and head of FI (South Asia) Gaurav Bhagat. The bank

authorities have expressed interest in doing more work in Bangladesh in the coming days.

Besides highlighting the potential sectors of Bangladesh, the FBCCI leaders highlighted the importance of foreign investment for the

country. FBCCI leaders also urged the MUFG bank authorities to open up a branch in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall
Govt to introduce National Tea Award
9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris
ILFSL holds its 261st board meeting
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling
Two more RMG factories get green certification
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation
NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft