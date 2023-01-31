3-day BAJUS fair opens in city on Feb 9  

'BAJUS Fair-2023' is scheduled to open for the second time in the country under the initiative of Bangladesh Jewelers Association



(BAJUS). The three-day fair will begin on February 9.

The fair to be organized at Hall No. 4 of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm



every day. BAJUS officials confirmed this on Sunday.

BAJUS Standing Committee chairman on Pricing and Price Monitoring MA Hannan Azad said, 'This fair is going to start in Dhaka for



the second time. The fair will be very different than last time. This time it will be more organized.

We are much more optimistic about the fair this time than last time. BAJUS is organizing this fair to highlight the country's jewelry



industry at home and abroad.

