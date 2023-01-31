Video
BD sees robust rise in overseas employment, mostly in S Arabia

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

Remittance-reliant Bangladesh witnessed a big boom in overseas employment last year amid growing demand of huge workforce

particularly in the Middle East and Asian countries.

The official of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) an official said: "1,135,873 Bangladeshis in 2022 found

overseas jobs, a rise of more than 84 percent over the same period of the previous year".

Huge demand for mostly blue-collar jobs helped more Bangladeshi job aspirants to find overseas employment last year, said the

official who preferred to remain anonymous.

Of the total overseas employment 2022, the official said more than half of Bangladeshi workers found jobs in Saudi Arabia.
According to the BMET statistics, 612,418 Bangladeshi secured jobs in Saudi Arabia, 179,612 in Oman, 101,775 in the United Arab

Emirates, 64,383 in Singapore and 50,090 in Malaysia, respectively, in 2022. mThe overseas jobs for Bangladeshis in 2021 stood at

617,209.

The BMET official expressed the hope that the soaring trend in overseas employment would continue this year as Bangladesh-based

recruiting agencies are getting more appointment letters for workers this year.

The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said recently that many more Bangladeshis would be able

to go abroad with overseas employment this year if the current trend continued.

"We're planning to send 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers abroad this year," said the Minister, adding the labour market for

Bangladeshis is growing.

According to the Minister, some 14 million Bangladeshis have currently been living and working in about 162 countries and

regions. He said his government has long been trying to send more Bangladeshis abroad alongside protecting the existing

destinations.

He said they were working to create more employment opportunities for Bangladeshis in Australia, Thailand and Europe, among

others. "We're also planning to send more workers to Libya this year," Ahmed said.

Officials said the government has been seeking to send more Bangladeshis abroad to keep undisturbed the inflow of remittances, a

major source of foreign currency for the country.

The flow of inward remittances in the first half of the current 2022-23 fiscal year (July 2022-June 2023) rose 2.48 per cent to

$10,493.25 million, data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) showed.

The country's 2021-22 fiscal year (July 2021-June 2022) remittance inflow dipped 15 percent to 21.03 billion dollars.
Officials expected a boom in the inflow of remittances in the near future as a soaring trend in employment in traditional Middle

Eastern and Asian countries would likely continue this year.


