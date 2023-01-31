Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh awaits $4.5b IMF loan approval

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

People in Bangladesh will wake up on Tuesday (today) morning to know whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has

approved the much needed $4.5 billion loan it has been seeking over the past months.

The IMF board has agreed in principle to approve Bangladesh's $4.5 billion loan request, several officials at the Ministry of Finance

said. "The IMF will approve the loan for Bangladesh in its Washington office on January 30, Monday (Monday night in Bangladesh).
An IMF team led by Rahul Anand visited Dhaka from October 26 to November 9, 2022, to thrash out details of the loan program.
After that the IMF's deputy managing director, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, visited Bangladesh from January 14-18 and praised the

economic development and social progress of Bangladesh during her visit. She said Bangladesh feat has left an impression on the

whole world. Sayeh said.

UNB adds: Former IMF economist Dr Ahsan H. Mansur said discussions held during the visit with the Ministry of Finance,

Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Planning, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and others indicated the

global lender has reached an agreement on the loan request.

The first installment of the IMF loan is just awaiting formalities, he said. "We are getting the loan just the way we wanted. A total of

$4.5 billion will be leant to Bangladesh," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told the media earlier.

The amount will be disbursed in seven installments till December 2026. The first installment of $447.78 million will be cleared in

February. The remaining amount will be in six equal instalments of $659.18 million each.

The loan interest rate will depend on the market rate at the time of maturity. The Finance Ministry has calculated the rate would be

around 2.2 percent, sources said.

The IMF earlier stated its delegation led by Rahul Anand and the Bangladesh authorities had agreed on a program to support

Bangladesh's economic policies with a 42-month arrangement of about $3.2 billion under Extended Credit Facility (ECF), besides a

loan under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philips cuts 6,000 jobs after sleep device recall
Govt to introduce National Tea Award
9 BD firms set to participate in Texworld Paris
ILFSL holds its 261st board meeting
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling
Two more RMG factories get green certification
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB for export facilitation
NBR seeks budget proposals from trade bodies by Feb 7


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft