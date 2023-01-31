Bangladesh awaits $4.5b IMF loan approval

People in Bangladesh will wake up on Tuesday (today) morning to know whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has



approved the much needed $4.5 billion loan it has been seeking over the past months.



The IMF board has agreed in principle to approve Bangladesh's $4.5 billion loan request, several officials at the Ministry of Finance



said. "The IMF will approve the loan for Bangladesh in its Washington office on January 30, Monday (Monday night in Bangladesh).

An IMF team led by Rahul Anand visited Dhaka from October 26 to November 9, 2022, to thrash out details of the loan program.

After that the IMF's deputy managing director, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, visited Bangladesh from January 14-18 and praised the



economic development and social progress of Bangladesh during her visit. She said Bangladesh feat has left an impression on the



whole world. Sayeh said.



UNB adds: Former IMF economist Dr Ahsan H. Mansur said discussions held during the visit with the Ministry of Finance,



Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Planning, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and others indicated the



global lender has reached an agreement on the loan request.



The first installment of the IMF loan is just awaiting formalities, he said. "We are getting the loan just the way we wanted. A total of



$4.5 billion will be leant to Bangladesh," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told the media earlier.



The amount will be disbursed in seven installments till December 2026. The first installment of $447.78 million will be cleared in



February. The remaining amount will be in six equal instalments of $659.18 million each.



The loan interest rate will depend on the market rate at the time of maturity. The Finance Ministry has calculated the rate would be



around 2.2 percent, sources said.



The IMF earlier stated its delegation led by Rahul Anand and the Bangladesh authorities had agreed on a program to support



Bangladesh's economic policies with a 42-month arrangement of about $3.2 billion under Extended Credit Facility (ECF), besides a



loan under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).



