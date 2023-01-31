Video
Home Foreign News

Indian leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
NEW DELHI

On the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to the Father of Nation, recalling how his approach to making India is still relevant today. Martyrs' Day is also observed on January 30 in memory of freedom fighters.Remembering Gandhi, Modi said on this day he recalls Bapu's "profound thoughts". "I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts," Modi tweeted.Also, remembering the martyred servicemen, Modi wrote, "I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saied that Gandhi showed the world a path to peace and that his ideas for India's progress are still relevant today. "I bow down to respect Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble tributes. The path shown by him for world peace and India's progress is very relevant even today. Due to his inspiration, the construction of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today," read a rough translation of Singh's tweet in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Gandhi describing him as the inspiration for the country's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. "Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country self-reliant by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance," Amit Shah wrote.

The true tribute to Gandhi, according to Shah, would be to adopt Gandhi's ideas of cleanliness, indigenousness, and self-language.
"Millions of salutes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day," wrote Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Modi, Singh and other leaders also paid their tributes at Raj Ghat, news agency ANI reported. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also paid floral tribute to Gandhi in Lucknow.     HT


