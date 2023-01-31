Blinken in Israel to calm flaring conflict with Palestinians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Monday ahead of talks urging a deescalation in violence that has flared in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Washington's top diplomat arrived in Israel on the second leg of his Middle East tour, after meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the country's foreign minister in Cairo.



Israel is reeling from an attack Friday that killed seven civilians outside a synagogue in annexed east Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 Palestinian lives.



"We've seen horrific terrorist attacks in the last couple of days that we condemn and deplore," Blinken earlier told Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya.



In a press conference in Cairo on Monday, Blinken urged "all parties to calm things down and deescalate tensions" while also stressing the "importance of working for a two-state solution".



In the latest bloodshed, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian driver in the West Bank Monday, officials on both sides said, with the army saying the car had hit a soldier's leg before speeding off.



Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 35 Palestinian adults and children -- including attackers, militants and civilians.



Over the same period six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed. All were shot dead in the attack Friday outside the synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement. AFP



