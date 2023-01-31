

Zelensky urges faster weapon deliveries



remained "tough." "The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region there are constant Russian



attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defenses," Zelenskyy said in his regular address late Sunday.



"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces," he said. "So we have to make time our weapon." "We have to speed up



events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine," Zelenskyy stressed. Kyiv requested fighter jets after



Germany agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. Zelenskyy's remarks came following a missile hit a residential building in



Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Officials said at least one person was killed in the attack.



Poland to ramp up defense budget to 4% of GDP: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck says his country would increase its



defense spending to 4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The decision, against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine, would see



the country spending even more proportionally than the United States. "The war in Ukraine makes us arm ourselves even faster.



That is why, this year, we will make an unprecedented effort: 4% of GDP for the Polish army," Morawiecki told reporters.



Under a current spending target, members of the NATO alliance are urged to reach the benchmark of spending at least 2% of GDP



on defense by 2024. US military spending for 2021 was 3.5% of GDP. According to diplomats at a NATO recent meeting, Poland,



Lithuania, and Britain recently suggested that the target should be higher in view of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



NATO chief asks Seoul to 'step up' Ukraine support: On a visit to South Korea, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged



officials to "step up on the specific issue of military support" to Kyiv. "If we believe in freedom, democracy, if we don't want autocracy



and tyranny to win then they need weapons," he said, adding that the Ukrainian military urgently needs more ammunition.

In recent years, South Korea has become an increasingly important arms exporter. Seoul has signed deals to sell tanks to several



European countries, including Poland. Stoltenberg is on a tour of Asia that will also take him to Japan as he moves to bolster ties



with allies in the region, not only to support Ukraine but also to counter possible threats from China.

Zelenskyy urges exclusion of Russia from Paris Olympics: The Ukrainian president called for Russian athletes to be excluded from



the 2024 Paris Games. "Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are



attempts to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable," Zelenskiy said. "As if you could shut your eyes to what Russia is



doing in Kherson, Kharkiv, Bakhmut and Avdiivka," he said.



UK ex-PM Johnson claims Putin threatened him with missile: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian



President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack shortly before the start of the invasion of Ukraine.



"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or



something like that," Johnson said in a BBC documentary to be aired Monday. "I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking,



the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate," the



former prime minister said.



Johnson said that he stressed to Putin that NATO did not plan to enlarge to Ukraine in the foreseeable future. "He said, 'Boris, you



say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon. What is any time soon?' And I said, 'well it's not going to join NATO for the



foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well'," he said of talks with Putin. German diplomat Heusgen: Scholz made 'no friends' in



Washington: Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hadn't



made "any friends" in Washington over Berlin's hesitancy to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.



"The Chancellor didn't make any friends in Washington this way," Heusgen said. He said that Germany and Europe must do more to



become self-reliant in the security sphere, given that "the US as the leading power of NATO is more strongly oriented toward the



Indo-Pacific area." "Leadership can't mean always being the last one� to do what's necessary," he argued, referring to Berlin's



decision to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine following pressure from allies.



Germany's Scholz urges 'serious' debate over jet deliveries: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called criticized the debate around Kyiv's



demand that it be supplied with fighter jets. "It is unusual that this debate is being held," Scholz said.



The chancellor called for a "serious" debate rather than an "a bidding war... in which perhaps domestic political motives are the



primary concerns rather than supporting Ukraine."

