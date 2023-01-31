Video
Where are human rights in the Western world today?

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Taslima Hyat

The human rights claims of the US and its allies are questionable. It is not acceptable to give the guise of human rights in favour of

their interests. They continue to play a silent role in the massacre that Israel is carrying out in Palestine almost every day. It does not

take into account that Israel is considered an enemy of peace in the Middle East. The United Nations is also silent. In this case,

where did their human rights go? Unfortunately, the influential countries of the Middle East, including the OIC, are not talking

about this. If they talked, maybe Israel's massacre of Palestinians would have been under some control.

Immediately after coming to power as the Prime Minister of Israel for the third time, the repression and killing of Palestinians

increased greatly. For the past few days, Palestinians have been killed in repeated attacks and raids by the Israeli forces. Last

Thursday, the Islamic forces carried out an operation in the occupied West Bank. There they raided the Jenin refugee camp and

killed 9 people. Another 12 people were injured. With this operation, 29 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year.

Since the beginning of last year, Israeli forces have been carrying out massacres in Palestine. Killing innocent Palestinians by

shooting and torturing them. More than 170 Palestinians were killed in 2022. This is a brutality that has been going on for ages.

There is no consensus among the United States, the European Union and its allies. The United Nations is not able to play any

effective role in this regard. Human rights are constantly being violated and no protest or initiative is taken to stop it. He does not

face any accountability or rebuke for killing innocent people.

Netanyahu is called a 'butcher' for Palestinians. Whenever he came to power, the innocent Palestinians were persecuted, tortured

and killed. It was already expected that Netanyahu will be the Prime Minister of Israel again. It was already feared that the suffering

of the Palestinians would increase if this radical Prime Minister became. It happened in reality. After coming to power, he is carrying

out massacres. Palestinians are being killed in the name of operations everywhere, including in refugee camps. Israel is said to be

the "boil of poison" in the Middle East. Due to this there is turmoil in the Middle East. Even though efforts to establish peace were

taken many times, it was not possible to establish it because of that. The United States and the Western world have not taken any

initiative in this regard. Instead, they took the side of Israel. It has also been said that Israel has the right to defend itself. The

question is, what is self-defense in shooting and killing unarmed Palestinians? Is not the Palestinians' right to self-defense violated

by shooting and killing unarmed people?

 Israel has become more reckless with such indulgence from the United States and its allies. The United States, the European Union

are so vocal about human rights all over the world, when it comes to Israel, human rights stop. The reason for this is not difficult to

understand. The usual attitude of the US and its allies is that wherever Muslims are killed and tortured in the world, they have no

say in the violation of human rights. They were fed up with killing Muslims by imposing war in Iraq, Libya, Syria. Why did not think

about the terrible human rights that have been violated there. Even though Muslims are persecuted, tortured and killed constantly

in India, they do not talk about it. There is a tendency among them that human rights are not violated if Muslims are killed, tortured

and persecuted. Not only the killing of Muslims, but also the role of the US and its allies in starting the Ukraine war and killing

people is now clear. Their interests are involved in prolonging this war. War is selling weapons.

 In this case, the violation of human rights is being ignored. Many countries in Africa are now in the grip of famine. There people

are dying without food, human rights are being violated. The United States and its allies have no say in this regard either. But they

are sitting as the soul agents of human rights in the world. Human rights are in flux. Human rights are being violated in different

countries of the world, including Palestine. Wherever the interests of the US and its allies are involved, they are vocal about human

rights violations. Their 'one-eyed' policy on human rights is not acceptable in any way.
The human rights claims of the US and its allies are questionable. It is not acceptable to give the guise of human rights in favour of

their interests. They continue to play a silent role in the massacre that Israel is carrying out in Palestine almost every day. It does not

take into account that Israel is considered an enemy of peace in the Middle East. The United Nations is also silent. In this case,

where did their human rights go?

Unfortunately, the influential countries of the Middle East, including the OIC, are not talking about this. If they talked, maybe

Israel's massacre of Palestinians would have been under some control. We think that Israel's killing and torture in Palestine is a clear

violation of human rights. It is important for the world conscience to speak out in this regard. The United Nations, the United States

and its allies should speak. A permanent solution to the Palestinian crisis should be ensured.

-    Taslima Hyat, Freelance journalist and researcher


« PreviousNext »

