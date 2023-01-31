

Where are human rights in the Western world today?



their interests. They continue to play a silent role in the massacre that Israel is carrying out in Palestine almost every day. It does not



take into account that Israel is considered an enemy of peace in the Middle East. The United Nations is also silent. In this case,



where did their human rights go? Unfortunately, the influential countries of the Middle East, including the OIC, are not talking



about this. If they talked, maybe Israel's massacre of Palestinians would have been under some control.



Immediately after coming to power as the Prime Minister of Israel for the third time, the repression and killing of Palestinians



increased greatly. For the past few days, Palestinians have been killed in repeated attacks and raids by the Israeli forces. Last



Thursday, the Islamic forces carried out an operation in the occupied West Bank. There they raided the Jenin refugee camp and



killed 9 people. Another 12 people were injured. With this operation, 29 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year.



Since the beginning of last year, Israeli forces have been carrying out massacres in Palestine. Killing innocent Palestinians by



shooting and torturing them. More than 170 Palestinians were killed in 2022. This is a brutality that has been going on for ages.



There is no consensus among the United States, the European Union and its allies. The United Nations is not able to play any



effective role in this regard. Human rights are constantly being violated and no protest or initiative is taken to stop it. He does not



face any accountability or rebuke for killing innocent people.



Netanyahu is called a 'butcher' for Palestinians. Whenever he came to power, the innocent Palestinians were persecuted, tortured



and killed. It was already expected that Netanyahu will be the Prime Minister of Israel again. It was already feared that the suffering



of the Palestinians would increase if this radical Prime Minister became. It happened in reality. After coming to power, he is carrying



out massacres. Palestinians are being killed in the name of operations everywhere, including in refugee camps. Israel is said to be



the "boil of poison" in the Middle East. Due to this there is turmoil in the Middle East. Even though efforts to establish peace were



taken many times, it was not possible to establish it because of that. The United States and the Western world have not taken any



initiative in this regard. Instead, they took the side of Israel. It has also been said that Israel has the right to defend itself. The



question is, what is self-defense in shooting and killing unarmed Palestinians? Is not the Palestinians' right to self-defense violated



by shooting and killing unarmed people?



Israel has become more reckless with such indulgence from the United States and its allies. The United States, the European Union



are so vocal about human rights all over the world, when it comes to Israel, human rights stop. The reason for this is not difficult to



understand. The usual attitude of the US and its allies is that wherever Muslims are killed and tortured in the world, they have no



say in the violation of human rights. They were fed up with killing Muslims by imposing war in Iraq, Libya, Syria. Why did not think



about the terrible human rights that have been violated there. Even though Muslims are persecuted, tortured and killed constantly



in India, they do not talk about it. There is a tendency among them that human rights are not violated if Muslims are killed, tortured



and persecuted. Not only the killing of Muslims, but also the role of the US and its allies in starting the Ukraine war and killing



people is now clear. Their interests are involved in prolonging this war. War is selling weapons.



In this case, the violation of human rights is being ignored. Many countries in Africa are now in the grip of famine. There people



are dying without food, human rights are being violated. The United States and its allies have no say in this regard either. But they



are sitting as the soul agents of human rights in the world. Human rights are in flux. Human rights are being violated in different



countries of the world, including Palestine. Wherever the interests of the US and its allies are involved, they are vocal about human



rights violations. Their 'one-eyed' policy on human rights is not acceptable in any way.

The human rights claims of the US and its allies are questionable. It is not acceptable to give the guise of human rights in favour of



their interests. They continue to play a silent role in the massacre that Israel is carrying out in Palestine almost every day. It does not



take into account that Israel is considered an enemy of peace in the Middle East. The United Nations is also silent. In this case,



where did their human rights go?



Unfortunately, the influential countries of the Middle East, including the OIC, are not talking about this. If they talked, maybe



Israel's massacre of Palestinians would have been under some control. We think that Israel's killing and torture in Palestine is a clear



violation of human rights. It is important for the world conscience to speak out in this regard. The United Nations, the United States



and its allies should speak. A permanent solution to the Palestinian crisis should be ensured.



- Taslima Hyat, Freelance journalist and researcher



