4 held over attack on CCC PD
Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 42
CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: The police on Monday arrested four persons in a case over assaulting a Project
Director (PD) of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
The arrested persons are: Sanjoy Bhowmik, Subhas Majumder, Nazmul Hasan and Mahmudullah.
The CCC official filed a case against 11 contractors of the corporation with Kulshi Police Station on
Sunday night for physically assaulting Engineer Gulam Yazdani, a project director of the CCC
development project.