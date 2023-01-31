Indian envoy visits Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Monday visited the Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali and



paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.



The Ashram commemorates Bapu's "Peace Mission" to Noakhali in 1946 and his message of non-violence and



communal harmony.



The High Commissioner also participated in a discussion titled "The Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the



Contemporary World" organized by the Gandhi Ashram Trust.



Members of the trust, local political leaders, representatives of local administration as well as civil



society and academia joined the interaction.



High Commissioner Verma underlined the guiding light of Gandhiji's philosophy of truth, humanism and



non-violence in showing them the path to deal with today's global menace of extremism and terrorism.

He also emphasised Gandhi's belief in harmony with nature, his determination for the empowerment of the



poorest and his message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" that inspires the motto of "One Earth, One Family,



One Future" adopted by India for its G20 Presidency. UNB



