2 vessels carrying Rooppur power plant consignments dock at Mongla Port

BAGERHAT, Jan 30: Two vessels with consignments for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pabna have



arrived at Mongla port.



The ships-- 'MV Anka Sun' and 'MV Sapodilla' carrying goods weighing 1400.42 MT and 518.42 MT



respectively docked at the port's jetty no 7 and 8 on Sunday evening, Mongla Port Authority (MPA)



Harbor Master Captain Shaheen Majid said.



The unloading of goods from the ships started on Sunday night, he added.



Liberian flag carrier MV Sapodilla left St. Petersburg Port of Russia for Mongla Port and docked at the



jetty no 8 of the port on Sunday evening.



Another ship, MV Anka Sun left Russian Novorossiysk Sea Port on December 26 docked at the jetty no-7 of



Mongla port at the same time.



The goods will be taken to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant by road, said Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty,



local shipping agent of MV Anka Sun. UNB



