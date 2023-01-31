|
Keep fruit market stable during Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection
|
Director General of National Consumer Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman on Monday asked wholesalers and
retailers to keep the fruit market stable during Ramadan.
At a discussion held in the conference room of his office, he also asked for stopping import of fruits
during Ramadan as they affect the market of fruits produced in Bangladesh.
Imported dragon fruit, rambutan, avocado and rockmelon, he said, were being sold at high prices, he
said.
He said, a month and a half ago, the commerce ministry recommended to stop import of fruits during
Ramadan.
He said that the Department of Agricultural Extension was requested to increase production of foreign
fruits at home.
He said that changing tariff structure was also recommended by the Commerce Ministry to discourage
import of foreign fruits.
But import of dates, malta, apples, oranges and grapes would be encouraged during Ramadan, he said.
He said that the issue of imported fruits remaining stuck at ports will be looked into by the Commerce
Ministry for quick release.
Banana price has been increased unusually for no valid reason, he said.
He said, last year the watermelon market was unstable during Ramadan, as evidence showed a watermelons
worth Tk 100 was sold to consumers for Tk 800.