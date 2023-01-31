Keep fruit market stable during Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection

Director General of National Consumer Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman on Monday asked wholesalers and



retailers to keep the fruit market stable during Ramadan.



At a discussion held in the conference room of his office, he also asked for stopping import of fruits



during Ramadan as they affect the market of fruits produced in Bangladesh.



Imported dragon fruit, rambutan, avocado and rockmelon, he said, were being sold at high prices, he



said.



He said, a month and a half ago, the commerce ministry recommended to stop import of fruits during



Ramadan.



He said that the Department of Agricultural Extension was requested to increase production of foreign



fruits at home.



He said that changing tariff structure was also recommended by the Commerce Ministry to discourage



import of foreign fruits.



But import of dates, malta, apples, oranges and grapes would be encouraged during Ramadan, he said.

He said that the issue of imported fruits remaining stuck at ports will be looked into by the Commerce



Ministry for quick release.



Banana price has been increased unusually for no valid reason, he said.



He said, last year the watermelon market was unstable during Ramadan, as evidence showed a watermelons



worth Tk 100 was sold to consumers for Tk 800.



