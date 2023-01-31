Video
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023
Home Back Page

AL cultural get-together held in city

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Monday arranged a cultural get-together of cultural activists and

culture loving people of the country. AL Central Culture Affairs Sub-Committee arranged the programme.
The get-together was started from 4:00pm to evening in the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in

Segunbagicha and the premise was full of culture lovers.

Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, modern songs, Baul songs were performed on the stage temporarily

constructed in Shilpakala Academy premises.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present as chief guests in the event.

AL Advisory Council Member and Cultural Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Manchasarathi Ataur Rahman

presided over the event.

Singers-Shahin Samad, Timir Nandi and Manoranjan Ghoshal-of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro performed on

the stage along with other singers and artists of the country.

Meanwhile, Cultural Minister KM Khalid Babu, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Cultural Affairs

Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Executive Member Tarana Halim, Swechchchasebak League General Secretary

Afzalur Rahman Babu and other leaders of the ruling party were also present in the event.

Apart from this, film, television and stage actors and actresses and workers of various cultural

organizations were present there.


