AL cultural get-together held in city

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Monday arranged a cultural get-together of cultural activists and



culture loving people of the country. AL Central Culture Affairs Sub-Committee arranged the programme.

The get-together was started from 4:00pm to evening in the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in



Segunbagicha and the premise was full of culture lovers.



Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, modern songs, Baul songs were performed on the stage temporarily



constructed in Shilpakala Academy premises.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present as chief guests in the event.



AL Advisory Council Member and Cultural Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Manchasarathi Ataur Rahman



presided over the event.



Singers-Shahin Samad, Timir Nandi and Manoranjan Ghoshal-of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro performed on



the stage along with other singers and artists of the country.



Meanwhile, Cultural Minister KM Khalid Babu, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Cultural Affairs



Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Executive Member Tarana Halim, Swechchchasebak League General Secretary



Afzalur Rahman Babu and other leaders of the ruling party were also present in the event.



Apart from this, film, television and stage actors and actresses and workers of various cultural



organizations were present there.



