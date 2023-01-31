Attack On CCC PD Legal action to be taken against culprits: Tajul

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam on Monday assured to take legal actions



against those involved with assaulting Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Project Director (PD) Golam



Yazdani.



While talking to a delegation of the engineers, he also assured that legal actions would be taken



immediately and the law will take its own course against the culprits whoever they are.



A delegation of the 15 top level engineers of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the



ministry led by its Chief Engineer Seikh Mohammad Mohsin on Monday met the minister at his office and



demanded immediate actions against those involved with assaulting the CCC PD.



Learning about the incident, the minister told them that it's very much unfortunate to occur such an



incident. Learning about the matter, necessary instructions have been given to the Chattogram



Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner. A case has already been filed and four out of total 12 accused



have already been arrested. Local Detective Branch of Police (DB) has been supervising the case.



During the meeting with the minister, LGED Chief Engineer Seikh Mohammad Mohsin told that a group of



contractor attacked on CCC PD Golam Yazdani in his office failing to get a work of corporation. They



physically assaulted the PD and vandalized his office.



