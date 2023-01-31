Video
Only Khaleda stayed in country during hard times, claims Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said, "People of

the country know who fled during the difficult time of the country. But only one person did not flee

from the country. She is Khaleda Zia."
 
Addressing the second day march programme from Jatrabari to Jurain Rail Gate area, Fakhrul said, "Prime

minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in the Rajshahi rally that the Awami League (AL) never run away.

But people know it very well who fled away from country after arresting during the one/eleven. Only one

leader did not run away from country then back and she is Khaleda Zia."

Fakhrul further added, "Then Khaleda Zia clearly said that Bangladesh was her country and she would

never leave the country and go abroad. She was born here and will die here."

As a part of BNP's four-day programme, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit organised

the programme.

"Through this march programme we are introducing a new chapter of the movement to restore democracy and

peoples voting rights in the country," he added.

He urged the AL General Secretary to resign immediately and hand over power to a neutral government and

said, "Awami League leaders will not find any way to flee."

He said, "AL government has implemented all unethical plan to ensure the victory of Advocate Abdus

Sattar, a former MP and sacked BNP leader, in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency by-polls."

"No fair election can be held as long as AL is in power. That is why to ensue the voting rights of

people AL government must hand over power to a caretaker government after quitting and dissolve

parliament" Fakhrul said.

He said the ruling party leaders are now making incoherent remarks as they are completely isolated from

people and have lost the grounds beneath their feet.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme, carrying

banners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.


