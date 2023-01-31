

Only Khaleda stayed in country during hard times, claims Fakhrul



the country know who fled during the difficult time of the country. But only one person did not flee



from the country. She is Khaleda Zia."



Addressing the second day march programme from Jatrabari to Jurain Rail Gate area, Fakhrul said, "Prime



minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in the Rajshahi rally that the Awami League (AL) never run away.



But people know it very well who fled away from country after arresting during the one/eleven. Only one



leader did not run away from country then back and she is Khaleda Zia."



Fakhrul further added, "Then Khaleda Zia clearly said that Bangladesh was her country and she would



never leave the country and go abroad. She was born here and will die here."



As a part of BNP's four-day programme, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit organised



the programme.



"Through this march programme we are introducing a new chapter of the movement to restore democracy and



peoples voting rights in the country," he added.



He urged the AL General Secretary to resign immediately and hand over power to a neutral government and



said, "Awami League leaders will not find any way to flee."



He said, "AL government has implemented all unethical plan to ensure the victory of Advocate Abdus



Sattar, a former MP and sacked BNP leader, in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency by-polls."



"No fair election can be held as long as AL is in power. That is why to ensue the voting rights of



people AL government must hand over power to a caretaker government after quitting and dissolve



parliament" Fakhrul said.



He said the ruling party leaders are now making incoherent remarks as they are completely isolated from



people and have lost the grounds beneath their feet.



Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme, carrying



banners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said, "People ofthe country know who fled during the difficult time of the country. But only one person did not fleefrom the country. She is Khaleda Zia."Addressing the second day march programme from Jatrabari to Jurain Rail Gate area, Fakhrul said, "Primeminister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in the Rajshahi rally that the Awami League (AL) never run away.But people know it very well who fled away from country after arresting during the one/eleven. Only oneleader did not run away from country then back and she is Khaleda Zia."Fakhrul further added, "Then Khaleda Zia clearly said that Bangladesh was her country and she wouldnever leave the country and go abroad. She was born here and will die here."As a part of BNP's four-day programme, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit organisedthe programme."Through this march programme we are introducing a new chapter of the movement to restore democracy andpeoples voting rights in the country," he added.He urged the AL General Secretary to resign immediately and hand over power to a neutral government andsaid, "Awami League leaders will not find any way to flee."He said, "AL government has implemented all unethical plan to ensure the victory of Advocate AbdusSattar, a former MP and sacked BNP leader, in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency by-polls.""No fair election can be held as long as AL is in power. That is why to ensue the voting rights ofpeople AL government must hand over power to a caretaker government after quitting and dissolveparliament" Fakhrul said.He said the ruling party leaders are now making incoherent remarks as they are completely isolated frompeople and have lost the grounds beneath their feet.Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme, carryingbanners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.