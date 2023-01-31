Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Feasibility study of Ctg Metro Rail kicks-off today

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: The inauguration ceremony of Chattogram port city's Metro Rail's Transport Master

Plan and preliminary feasibility study will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View at 11:30am on

Tuesday.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the function as the chief guest while

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minster Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Minister for

Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen will attend the function as

special guests. ABM Aminullah Nuri, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways department, will preside

the function.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) has already received the Executive

Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval for conducting feasibility study for

construction of the project.

The DTCA sources said, a team of the consultant firm Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)

arrived in Dhaka on January 24. The team will also attend the inception ceremony.

The cost of the feasibility study has been estimated at Tk 70.63 crore. The consultant firm will

conclude the study within 30 months.

DTCA sources said, on December 8 the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the

Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) to implement the "Transport Master Plan and

Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan

Area".

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to implement the project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 held over attack on CCC PD
Indian envoy visits Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali
2 vessels carrying Rooppur power plant consignments dock at Mongla Port
Keep fruit market stable during Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection
AL cultural get-together held in city
Attack On CCC PD Legal action to be taken against culprits: Tajul
Only Khaleda stayed in country during hard times, claims Fakhrul
Feasibility study of Ctg Metro Rail kicks-off today


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft