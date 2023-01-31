Feasibility study of Ctg Metro Rail kicks-off today

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: The inauguration ceremony of Chattogram port city's Metro Rail's Transport Master



Plan and preliminary feasibility study will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View at 11:30am on



Tuesday.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the function as the chief guest while



Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minster Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Minister for



Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen will attend the function as



special guests. ABM Aminullah Nuri, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways department, will preside



the function.



Meanwhile, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) has already received the Executive



Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval for conducting feasibility study for



construction of the project.



The DTCA sources said, a team of the consultant firm Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)



arrived in Dhaka on January 24. The team will also attend the inception ceremony.



The cost of the feasibility study has been estimated at Tk 70.63 crore. The consultant firm will



conclude the study within 30 months.



DTCA sources said, on December 8 the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the



Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) to implement the "Transport Master Plan and



Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan



Area".



The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to implement the project.



