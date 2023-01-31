|
Feasibility study of Ctg Metro Rail kicks-off today
|
CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: The inauguration ceremony of Chattogram port city's Metro Rail's Transport Master
Plan and preliminary feasibility study will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View at 11:30am on
Tuesday.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the function as the chief guest while
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minster Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Minister for
Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen will attend the function as
special guests. ABM Aminullah Nuri, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways department, will preside
the function.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) has already received the Executive
Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval for conducting feasibility study for
construction of the project.
The DTCA sources said, a team of the consultant firm Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)
arrived in Dhaka on January 24. The team will also attend the inception ceremony.
The cost of the feasibility study has been estimated at Tk 70.63 crore. The consultant firm will
conclude the study within 30 months.
DTCA sources said, on December 8 the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the
Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) to implement the "Transport Master Plan and
Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metro Rail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan
Area".
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to implement the project.