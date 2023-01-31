

BNP’s politics stuck in alley, says Quader



of Donald Lu (US Assistant Secretary of State) to Dhaka. He said BNP's politics is stuck in the wrong



alley. The party lost its way before the march even started.



Quader said these at a peace rally in front of the AL's central office on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the



capital on Monday. Dhaka South city AL organized the rally titled 'against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism,



militancy, anarchy, apathy and continuous anti-national conspiracy'.



Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "AL has never run away. Only



BNP has the story of escaping during the One Eleven. BNP's leader Tarique Rahman fled with a pledge not



to do politics again. Bangladesh cannot be won by remote controlled movements."



"While the party is taking preparations for the next elections so why they (BNP) do so much drama"



Quader threw the question.



Obaidul Quader said, "When the mental strength decreases, the strength of the voice increases. BNP's



voice has also increased. Awami League does not want to score goals in an empty field. For that, I am



calling on BNP to compete through elections."



AL Presidium Member and Jatiya Sangsad's Deputy Leader Begum Matiar Chowdhury said, "BNP-Jamaat is



trying to destabilize Bangladesh again. Sheikh Hasina government is working as per the promise to



implement the fundamental rights of the people of the country. The government is working to ensure



housing for every citizen, which no previous government has done."



AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Kamrul Islam,



Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Dhaka South city AL General



Secretary Humayun Kabir and others also spoke at the rally while Dhaka South city AL President Abu



Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair.



