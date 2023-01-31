Army Chief visits CHT border road project



Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday inspected the development activities of theRajasthali-Saichal section among 9 border road projects being implemented under the supervision ofBangladesh Army in three hilly districts- Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.He also gave necessary guidance to the concerned officials over the projects.During the visit, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt. Gen. Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, GOC of the 24thInfantry Division Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Adjutant General of the Army Major General MdNazrul Islam and other senior army officers and media persons were also present.As part of the development of the CHT, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has undertaken theproject for constructing the border road along Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban frontier.A total of 1,036 kilometers of border road will be constructed while construction work of 317kilometers is underway.Ninety-five kilometers of road construction work has already been completed. Besides, the constructionwork of 132 km is in progress which will be completed by April 2023. �UNB