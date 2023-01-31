Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Army Chief visits CHT border road project

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Army Chief visits CHT border road project

Army Chief visits CHT border road project

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday inspected the development activities of the

Rajasthali-Saichal section among 9 border road projects being implemented under the supervision of

Bangladesh Army in three hilly districts- Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.

He also gave necessary guidance to the concerned officials over the projects.

During the visit, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt. Gen. Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, GOC of the 24th

Infantry Division Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Adjutant General of the Army Major General Md

Nazrul Islam and other senior army officers and media persons were also present.

As part of the development of the CHT, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has undertaken the

project for constructing the border road along Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban frontier.
A total of 1,036 kilometers of border road will be constructed while construction work of 317

kilometers is underway.

Ninety-five kilometers of road construction work has already been completed. Besides, the construction

work of 132 km is in progress which will be completed by April 2023.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 held over attack on CCC PD
Indian envoy visits Gandhi Ashram in Noakhali
2 vessels carrying Rooppur power plant consignments dock at Mongla Port
Keep fruit market stable during Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection
AL cultural get-together held in city
Attack On CCC PD Legal action to be taken against culprits: Tajul
Only Khaleda stayed in country during hard times, claims Fakhrul
Feasibility study of Ctg Metro Rail kicks-off today


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft