Army Chief visits CHT border road project
Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday inspected the development activities of the
Rajasthali-Saichal section among 9 border road projects being implemented under the supervision of
Bangladesh Army in three hilly districts- Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban.
He also gave necessary guidance to the concerned officials over the projects.
During the visit, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt. Gen. Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, GOC of the 24th
Infantry Division Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Adjutant General of the Army Major General Md
Nazrul Islam and other senior army officers and media persons were also present.
As part of the development of the CHT, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has undertaken the
project for constructing the border road along Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban frontier.
A total of 1,036 kilometers of border road will be constructed while construction work of 317
kilometers is underway.
Ninety-five kilometers of road construction work has already been completed. Besides, the construction
work of 132 km is in progress which will be completed by April 2023. �UNB