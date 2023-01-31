Dortmund beat Leverkusen as Haller makes first start

Borussia Dortmund surged to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday as Sebastien Haller made his first start since undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.



Haller, making his third Dortmund appearance after returning to the team earlier this month, was crucial in both goals.



The Ivory Coast striker let the ball run through his legs for Karim Adeyemi's first-half goal, before pressuring Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba into an own goal in the second period.



Speaking after the match, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told broadcaster DAZN "the way he (Haller) kept the ball alive, kept the defence busy and kept things calm, was really, really good."



Leverkusen started the match by consistently finding space around Dortmund's centre-backs as teenage midfielder Florian Wirtz, just back from an ACL tear, pulled the strings.



Wirtz found Moussa Diaby in the penalty box and the French forward unleashed a right-footed shot that forced Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into an acrobatic save.



Dortmund gained composure and began troubling Leverkusen on the counter, with Jude Bellingham, who missed the midweek win over Mainz due to suspension, once again the vital cog in the build-up to his team's opener. AFP



