Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:11 AM
India opener Vijay retires from international cricket

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
NEW DELHI



Indian opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 38-year-old Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 one-day and nine T20 internationals during a decade-long stop-start career for India.
"Today with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket," Vijay wrote on Twitter. "My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport."

He made 3,982 Test runs including 12 centuries and a best of 167 against Australia at Hyderabad in 2013, but could never cement his place in the Indian XI.    AFP


