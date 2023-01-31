Navy clinch V-day volleyball title

Bangladesh Navy clinched title of the Victory Day Volleyball competition beating Bangladesh Army by 3-2 set in the contested final match held on Monday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city, said a press release.



Besides, Power Development Board finished third position in the competition defeating Bangladesh Air Force by 3-0 set in the place-deciding match also held at the same venue.



Ridwanur Rahman of Power Development Board was named the best attacker of the competition while Abdul Hakim of Bangladesh Army was given the best libero award. Al Amin of Bangladesh Navy was named the best setter while Sheikh Ismail of the same team was given the man of the tournament award.



Earlier, on Saturday last, Bangladesh Army beat Power Development Board by 3-0 set in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Navy defeated Bangladesh Air Force by 3-2 set in the second semis of the competition.



The competition is sponsored by Nipa Group and organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation.



