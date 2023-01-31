Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bavuma century sets up series win for South Africa

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
BLOEMFONTEIN

Bavuma century sets up series win for South Africa

Bavuma century sets up series win for South Africa

South African captain Temba Bavuma hit a century to lead his team to a series-clinching five-wicket win in the second one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Bavuma hit 109 as South Africa chased down an England total of 342 for seven, winning with five balls to spare.

Bavuma battled cramps shortly before reaching his hundred. With his score on 96 there was a lengthy break while he received treatment. He reacted in emotional fashion when he hit the next ball from Adil Rashid through the covers for four.

He thumped his chest and pointed to his name on the back of his shirt. He was the only member of the South African team not signed up for the country's new Twenty20 league and his place in the national white-ball teams had been questioned because of a perceived inability to score at the rapid rate required in modern limited overs cricket.

But he was in outstanding form on Sunday as he spearheaded South Africa's third-highest successful run chase, facing only 102 balls and hitting 14 fours and a six.

"It was very special," said Bavuma. "It was very enjoyable. I managed to hit a few out of the middle."

Bavuma said it was a confidence-boosting performance from his team, who have yet to qualify automatically for the World Cup later this year. "We knew we had to come out and play. We played the conditions, which were good for batting."

Bavuma sent England in to bat, reasoning correctly that there could be early life in the pitch. England struggled initially, losing both openers inside the first seven overs, but prospered as batting conditions eased.

Harry Brook, playing in his second one-day international after being dismissed for nought in the first match on Friday, made 80 off 75 balls. Captain Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 94 off 82 deliveries.

Moeen Ali was also in fine form for England, hitting 51 off 45 balls and sharing a fifth wicket stand of 106 with Buttler.

There was a brief lull after Ali's dismissal but England scored 60 runs off the last four overs, with Sam Curran hitting three sixes in scoring 28.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dortmund beat Leverkusen as Haller makes first start
Djokovic reclaims top spot in ATP rankings
Djokovic unsure on injury return after Australian Open 'perfect 10'
Ten-man PSG held as dogged Reims strike late
Remiro rocks boat as Madrid drop points in title race
Brighton dump Liverpool out of FA Cup
Pitch 'shocker' as India level T20 series with tense win
India opener Vijay retires from international cricket


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft