Tuesday, 31 January, 2023
Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Riders solidify play-off claim beating Dominators

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Mahedi Hasan's all-round performances helped Rangpur Riders to bag a convincing five-wicket victory over Dhaka Dominators on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

RRs won the toss and invited DDs to bat first. Dhaka lost their opener Mizanur Rahman in the 2nd over who score five runs while his partner Soumya Sarkar followed him collecting 11 runs. Englishman Alex Blake and Mohammad Mithun also departed cheaply on four and 14 respectively as Dominators were in serious trouble losing four wickets to post 69 runs on the board.

Afghan recruit Osman Ghani was seeing the departure standing at the other end, finally got skipper Nasir Hossain to pair with and they jointly added 55 runs to the total to ensure a decent total on the board. Nasir fall a run out on 29 off 22 but Ghani remained unbeaten till the last ball hoarding 73 off 55 balls with seven boundaries and three over boundaries. Ariful Haque was batting on two as DDs managed to post 144 runs for five wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai notched two wickets while Mahedi Hasan and Rakibul Hasan shared one wicket each.

Needing 145 runs, Riders also lost their opener Naim Sheikh in the 2nd over as Naim departed for a duck, which had hardly affect Riders' chase as Rony Talukdar and Mahedi stood 63-run 2nd wicket partnership before Rony's dismissal on 29. Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan returned to the dugout too quick scoring six runs each but Mahedi didn't allow his side to panic and hammered Dominators' bowlers to pile-up 72 off 43 hitting six rope kissing shots and five massives.  

However, Mohammad Nawaz and Azmatullah Omarzai unbeaten on 17 and 12 respectively to wrap-up the game as Riders reached on 146 for five from 19 overs.

Salman Irshad picked two for 36 whereas Amir Hamza, Al-Amin Hossain and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket apiece.

Mahedi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.



