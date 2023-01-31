Video
Shorna in ICC U19 WC tournament team

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

The ICC announced the Team of the Tournament of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa on Monday. Bangladesh all-rounder Shorna Akter is the lone Tigress to claim spot in that prestigious eleven.

Shorna, 16, had already nominated for the Most Valuable Player award of the event for her stunning all-round performances. The stalwart piled up 153 runs at an average of 51 from five innings she appeared, the powerful right-hander is tied for the most sixes hit at the event.

The internationally uncapped player played a crucial role in two confidence-boosting wins for the Tigresses in the warm-up games. Her unbeaten 20 from 21 against South Africa and 78 not out from 38 balls against India respectively, helped Bangladesh to tight wins.

During the official clashes, her highest score came when she managed an unbeaten 50 against Sri Lanka, but 23 in the first-round group match may have been more influential as Bangladesh crushed mighty Australia by seven wickets in the tournament opener.
The teenager has also chipped in with the ball, claiming a valuable wicket against the UAE while keeping the scoring rate down with her decent leg-spin.

The best eleven of the tournament captained by English diva Grace Scrivens, combined with three Indians, as many English girls and one name from Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia each. Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma, Parshavi Chopra are the Indian stars while Hannah Baker and Ellie Anderson beside Scrivens represent England. Georgia Plimmer from New Zealand, Dewmi Vihanga from Sri Lanka, Karabo Meso from South Africa and Maggie Clark from Australia are the teammates of Shorna. Meso named the wicket-keeper of the squad.

Pakistan's Anosha Nasir is the 12th Player.

India emerged the champions of the maiden ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup beating England by seven wickets in the one-sided final on January 29.


