Dhaka Twelve meets Techno Media in final today

Women's Corporate Kabaddi League



Dhaka Twelve and Techno Media will lock horns in the high-voltage final of the Women's Corporate Kabaddi League at the National Kabaddi Stadium at 3:00 pm today (Tuesday).



The Deputy Leader of the National Parliament and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League Matia Chowdhury, MP will grace the final as the chief guest.



Dhaka Twelve reached the final beating Narsingdi Legends by 26-23 in the first qualifier and Techno Media overpowered Narsingdi Legends by 24-18 in the second qualifier.



Consecutive defeats saw Narsingdi Legends out of the meet as they had a second chance as the loser of the first qualifier.



Before the grand occasion, both the teams were bustling with confidence and eyed the title. Smriti Akter, the livewire of Techno Media and the inspirational captain hoped her team will overcome the challenges ahead. "we want to create history by winning the first-ever Corporate Women's Kabbadi League, We are a strong team with national team stars Kochi Rani Sarker, Shoma Akter and Rupali Akter, our coach Badsha Mia is also an innovative coach, we are ready to take the field and win the title" said Smriti,

Her counterpart Rekha Akter hoped their disciplined approach will make a difference. "We are strongly motivated to win the trophy, we also have Saraswati Roy and myself as the national colours and we have a good track record to reach the final, we have worked hard and our coach Bazlur Rashid has led the way with super tactics," said Rekha.



Gazi TV will transmit the match live.



