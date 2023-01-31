Regulate Internet banking

Dear Sir

Financial regulators of Bangladesh should try to enact regulations that help the citizens of Bangladesh manage their finances safely and easily.



Internet banking is one way a person can easily manage this. It also helps small time businesses while allowing them to transfer of funds across Bangladesh. Internet banking allows the bank customers easy access to their accounts, reduces the flow of customers coming to crowded banks, while improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Internet banking also has very low costs.



I think Internet banking should be a completely free service, accessible to everyone. Similarly, money transfers and bill payments should also be free for every account holder.



Kaiser Haq

Mymensingh



