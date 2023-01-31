Video
Regulate Internet banking

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
Financial regulators of Bangladesh should try to enact regulations that help the citizens of Bangladesh manage their finances safely and easily.

Internet banking is one way a person can easily manage this. It also helps small time businesses while allowing them to transfer of funds across Bangladesh. Internet banking allows the bank customers easy access to their accounts, reduces the flow of customers coming to crowded banks, while improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Internet banking also has very low costs.

I think Internet banking should be a completely free service, accessible to everyone. Similarly, money transfers and bill payments should also be free for every account holder.

Kaiser Haq
Mymensingh


