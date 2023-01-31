A tough Ramadan ahead

As it usually happens before every Ramadan in Bangladesh � unscrupulous businessmen and traders have once again started to hoard kitchen essentials before the holy month � aiming to trigger an artificial crisis.



Though Ramadan is some two months away but kitchen commodity prices have already begun to shoot up.



On one hand, prices of daily essentials have increased almost in a steady manner due to abnormal hike in energy price, crunch in dollar reserves at banks and Russia-Ukraine War - while on the other, dubious traders have now indulged in a sinister game of hoarding, manipulate supplies and hike prices even further when Ramadan sets in.



In particular, popular kitchen essentials consumed during the holy month are likely to rise during the run-up weeks. Covert stock pilings of lentils, edible oil, dates to eggplants, garlic and ginger have been reported through various sources. Moreover, the state-run Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has already voiced fear that commodity prices are likely to jump by as much as 30 percent this time compared to last Ramadan.



However, taking all internal and external factors into consideration, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has come up with a business-friendly opportunity for the local importers to import all kinds of Ramadan commodities before the holy month sets in.



These products can be imported under 90 day�s buyers and suppliers credit. Even though importers, traders and bankers have responded positively to BB�s offer, but they yet remains markedly sceptic since most banks are not cooperating to open LCs.



Some leading importers have already said LC goods arriving at the port cannot be redeemed due to dollar crisis. Mid-level businessmen are not able to open LC because of banking restriction and complications. Moreover, 2 ships with over 80, 000 tonnes of raw sugar and 3 ships with 135, 000 tonnes of goods are struck in port.



While this is the situation, some central bank high-ups have come up with contradictory statements related to LC opening and dollar crunch issues.



Taking full advantage of the puzzling reality a sinister syndicate of traders and businessmen have already begun hoarding and hiking commodity prices in local markets.



However, situation demand all stakeholders in the essential commodity supply chain to come under a single umbrella and address hoarding and Ramadan price hike possibilities together. That said � the government must bring local importers, wholesalers, and retailers under an urgent consultative process to deter abnormal price hike in Ramadan.



As far as illegal hoarding is concerned, we are drawing urgent attention of law enforcement agencies to crackdown on hoarders the soonest. In addition, city corporation and kitchen market authorities must beef up market monitoring activities right from this moment.



