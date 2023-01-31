Video
Home Countryside

Sand trader murdered in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 30: A sand trader was shot to death by miscreants in Jamira area under Fultala Upazila of

the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Milon Fakir, 45, son of Abdul Wahab Fakir, hailed from Perol Village

under Kalia Upazila in Narail District.

Police and local sources said two miscreants riding by a motorcycle shot Milon at around 8am while he

was standing near Ideal School on the Jamira road in Fultala Upazila.

Milon immediately ran away at a nearby shop to save himself where the criminals shot at his head in a

point blank range and fled away.

On information, Police rushed to the scene and took Milon to Fultala Upazila Health Complex, where the

on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station Elias Fakir Talukder said, the deceased was a sand

trader and a contractor.
 
Police immediately could not know the reason behind the killing of Milon, the OC said, adding that the

law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.


