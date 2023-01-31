Sand trader murdered in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 30: A sand trader was shot to death by miscreants in Jamira area under Fultala Upazila of



the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Milon Fakir, 45, son of Abdul Wahab Fakir, hailed from Perol Village



under Kalia Upazila in Narail District.



Police and local sources said two miscreants riding by a motorcycle shot Milon at around 8am while he



was standing near Ideal School on the Jamira road in Fultala Upazila.



Milon immediately ran away at a nearby shop to save himself where the criminals shot at his head in a



point blank range and fled away.



On information, Police rushed to the scene and took Milon to Fultala Upazila Health Complex, where the



on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station Elias Fakir Talukder said, the deceased was a sand



trader and a contractor.



Police immediately could not know the reason behind the killing of Milon, the OC said, adding that the



law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

