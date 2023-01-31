ARSA commander among 5 arrested at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 30: Five members including the commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army



(ARSA) have been arrested in a joint operation of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Armed Police



Battalion (APBn) from Rohingya camps at Ukhiya in the district.

The arrested men are: ARSA commander Dr. Rafiq, 55, members Md Rafiq, 22, Nurul Amin, 35, Mohammad



Rafiq, 23, and Khairul Amin, 30.



They are the residents of Kutupalong Balukhali and Thaingkhali Rohingya camps at Ukhiya.

RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Salam Chowdhury confirmed the



matter in a press release on Sunday night.



According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, members of APBn-8 and 14, and RAB-15 jointly



conducted a drive at Ukhiya Bazar on Saturday night when the arrested persons were collecting medicine



for the injured members of ARSA.



The gang tried to escape sensing presence of the team.

Then the elite force members chased the gang and arrested the five.

A case has been filed with Ukhiya Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge of the PS Sheikh Mohammad Ali said there were several cases including of murder, drug



and police assault against the detained persons.



