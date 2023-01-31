Video
Worker electrocuted at Chirirbandar

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Jan 30: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on

Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Obaidur Rahman, 50, son of late Mohammad Ali, a resident of Khamar

Satnala Berubaripara Village under Satnala Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Obaidur Rahman came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was working in

a house in Thakurerhater Kalachan area under Fatejangpur Union in the upazila, which left him

critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a clinic at Ranirbandar, where he died at around 4pm while

undergoing treatment.

An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.


