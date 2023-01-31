Worker electrocuted at Chirirbandar

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Jan 30: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on



Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Obaidur Rahman, 50, son of late Mohammad Ali, a resident of Khamar



Satnala Berubaripara Village under Satnala Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Obaidur Rahman came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was working in



a house in Thakurerhater Kalachan area under Fatejangpur Union in the upazila, which left him



critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a clinic at Ranirbandar, where he died at around 4pm while



undergoing treatment.



An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.



