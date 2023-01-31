|
Worker electrocuted at Chirirbandar
|
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Jan 30: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on
Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Obaidur Rahman, 50, son of late Mohammad Ali, a resident of Khamar
Satnala Berubaripara Village under Satnala Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Obaidur Rahman came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was working in
a house in Thakurerhater Kalachan area under Fatejangpur Union in the upazila, which left him
critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a clinic at Ranirbandar, where he died at around 4pm while
undergoing treatment.
An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.