Poor people get winter clothes

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in four districts- Naogaon,



Noakhali, Rajshahi and Kurigram, in four days.



MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Winter clothes were distributed among cold-hit people in Mohadevpur Upazila of the



district on Saturday at 11:30 am.



Under the initiative of SSC 1997 batch of Sorbamangal High School, these warm clothes were provided at



a function held on the school chattar.



The clothes were handed over by Upazila Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Vodan as the chief guest.

The function was presided over by the school managing committee President Md Emdadul Haq.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sayed Hasan Tarafdar Shakil, and school Head Teacher Md



Mosharraf Hossain spoke.



Assistant Head Teacher Shelina Aktar, SSC 97 batch initiators Shihab Raihan, Sohel Rana, Suman Singh,



Shamim, Utpal, Hasmat, Masud, Sajib, Nayan, Quader, and Sajjad and others were present at the function.



Initiators said, they will continue such winter clothe programme in next year.



NOAKHALI: Police distributed winter clothes among the helpess orphans in Sadar Upazila of the district



under the initiative of Bangladesh Police Service Association.



Superintend of Police (SP) in Noakhali Shahidul Islam was present and distributed the winter clothes



among the students of Darul Quran Al Islamia Madrasa and Orphanage of Subarnachar Upazila on Noakhali



Police Lines Jame Masjid premises on Friday afternoon.



SP of CID Bashir Ahmed, SP of Police Bureau of Investigation Mizanur Rahman Munsi, Commandant



Superintendent of Police (In-Service Training) Anisuzzaman, Additional SP (ASP) (Crime and Ops) Bijaya



Sen, ASP (Sadar Circle) Mortahin Billah, teachers of the madrasa and journalists, among others, were



also present at the programme.

RAJSHAHI: About 500 helpless people were given blankets in the city on Thursday.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed these blankets hosting a small function on Kasiadanga



College Playground under Kasiadanga Police Station in the metropolis.



RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman, Additional Commissioners Faruque Hossain and Samsun Nahar, Deputy



Commissioner Bibhuti Bhushan Banerjee and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam, among others,



were also present during the distribution.



KURIGRAM: Blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in Rajarhat Upazila of the



district on Wednesday.



Daridra Charity Foundation organized the distribution programme on Farkerhat Keramatia School Field in



Umar Majid Union of the upazila at noon.



Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nure Tasnim was present as the chief guest at the programme.



District Unit President of Daridra Charity Foundation and Umar Majid Union Parishad Chairman Md Ahsanul



Kabir Adil, Rajshahi Agriculture Development Bank retired principal officer Alhaj Monsur Ali, and Head



Teacher of Farkerhat Keramatia High School Md Mizanur Rahman attended the programme as special guests.

District Daridra Charity Foundation Advisor Abu Jafar Md Iqbal Kabir Milon, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Jahedul



Islam Lal, NAM Redwan alias Masum, Rajarhat Upazila Team leaders Anukul Dev, Md Shafiqul Islam, Md



Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Md Anisur Rahman, Md Rafique and Md Amzad Ali, among others, were also present



during the distribution.



Over 700 cold-hit poor people of the upazila received blankets at that time.



