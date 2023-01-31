Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor people get winter clothes

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in four districts- Naogaon,

Noakhali, Rajshahi and Kurigram, in four days.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Winter clothes were distributed among cold-hit people in Mohadevpur Upazila of the

district on Saturday at 11:30 am.

Under the initiative of SSC 1997 batch of Sorbamangal High School, these warm clothes were provided at

a function held on the school chattar.
 
The clothes were handed over by Upazila Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Vodan as the chief guest.
The function was presided over by the school managing committee President Md Emdadul Haq.
Among others, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sayed Hasan Tarafdar Shakil, and school Head Teacher Md

Mosharraf Hossain spoke.

Assistant Head Teacher Shelina Aktar, SSC 97 batch initiators Shihab Raihan, Sohel Rana, Suman Singh,

Shamim, Utpal, Hasmat, Masud, Sajib, Nayan, Quader, and Sajjad and others were present at the function.

Initiators said, they will continue such winter clothe programme in next year.

NOAKHALI: Police distributed winter clothes among the helpess orphans in Sadar Upazila of the district

under the initiative of Bangladesh Police Service Association.

Superintend of Police (SP) in Noakhali Shahidul Islam was present and distributed the winter clothes

among the students of Darul Quran Al Islamia Madrasa and Orphanage of Subarnachar Upazila on Noakhali

Police Lines Jame Masjid premises on Friday afternoon.

SP of CID Bashir Ahmed, SP of Police Bureau of Investigation Mizanur Rahman Munsi, Commandant

Superintendent of Police (In-Service Training) Anisuzzaman, Additional SP (ASP) (Crime and Ops) Bijaya

Sen, ASP (Sadar Circle) Mortahin Billah, teachers of the madrasa and journalists, among others, were

also present at the programme.
RAJSHAHI: About 500 helpless people were given blankets in the city on Thursday.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed these blankets hosting a small function on Kasiadanga

College Playground under Kasiadanga Police Station in the metropolis.

RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman, Additional Commissioners Faruque Hossain and Samsun Nahar, Deputy

Commissioner Bibhuti Bhushan Banerjee and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam, among others,

were also present during the distribution.

KURIGRAM: Blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in Rajarhat Upazila of the

district on Wednesday.

Daridra Charity Foundation organized the distribution programme on Farkerhat Keramatia School Field in

Umar Majid Union of the upazila at noon.

Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nure Tasnim was present as the chief guest at the programme.

District Unit President of Daridra Charity Foundation and Umar Majid Union Parishad Chairman Md Ahsanul

Kabir Adil, Rajshahi Agriculture Development Bank retired principal officer Alhaj Monsur Ali, and Head

Teacher of Farkerhat Keramatia High School Md Mizanur Rahman attended the programme as special guests.
District Daridra Charity Foundation Advisor Abu Jafar Md Iqbal Kabir Milon, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Jahedul

Islam Lal, NAM Redwan alias Masum, Rajarhat Upazila Team leaders Anukul Dev, Md Shafiqul Islam, Md

Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Md Anisur Rahman, Md Rafique and Md Amzad Ali, among others, were also present

during the distribution.

Over 700 cold-hit poor people of the upazila received blankets at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sand trader murdered in Khulna
ARSA commander among 5 arrested at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Worker electrocuted at Chirirbandar
Poor people get winter clothes
Pry edn halted at Kamalganj  schools for lack of books
Two killed in road mishaps in Khagrachhari, Chattogram
Six found dead in 6 dists
Obituary


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft